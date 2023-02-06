18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford.

According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median.

The driver overcorrected the steering, causing the car to enter a side skid. The car traveled across the westbound lanes, entered the north ditch, and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle, Jayden Villanueva, 18, of Horton, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on scene by by Deaf Smith County Justice of the Peace, Karen Boren.

DPS says Villanueva was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

