Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford, according to DPS
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford, according to DPS(MGN Online)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford.

According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median.

The driver overcorrected the steering, causing the car to enter a side skid. The car traveled across the westbound lanes, entered the north ditch, and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle, Jayden Villanueva, 18, of Horton, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on scene by by Deaf Smith County Justice of the Peace, Karen Boren.

DPS says Villanueva was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter...
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning.
Canyon apartment building declared total loss after fire early Saturday morning
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City...
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats

Latest News

Woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning.
Canyon apartment building declared total loss after fire early Saturday morning
Gun Safety
‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions
Many will be watching the Superbowl next weekend, including Deaf individuals. (Source: KFDA)
‘If they can hear it, why can’t we see it?’: The Superbowl from a Deaf perspective