The Warmth Comes to an End Monday

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After the warmest day some areas have seen in multiple months, tonight look to stay fairly on the mild side with temperatures dropping into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Tomorrow looks to be the last noticeably warm day with highs in the upper 60′s with mostly sunny skies to accompany. A cold front will come through Monday night, cooling things down for Tuesday and maybe bringing in some precipitation chances for the area. Since it will be fairly chilly on Tuesday, a rain/snow mix looks most likely for the area.

