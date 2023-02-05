Who's Hiring?
Warm Temps Continue Sunday

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our Sunday looks to be even a few degrees warmer than what we’ve seen the past couple of days, with highs looking to break the 70 degree mark for many hometowns. Winds will be calm early in the day, but will likely pick up a little bit later on with breezes at 10 to 20 mph, with some locally higher wind gusts definitely possible. There will be a couple of small chances for precipitation during the upcoming week. Unfortunately, everything looks to be very scattered and limited.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

