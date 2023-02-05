Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter...
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning.
Canyon apartment building declared total loss after fire early Saturday morning
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City...
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes
FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy...
Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies