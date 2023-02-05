Who's Hiring?
Central Texas girl hospitalized after she was shocked by downed power line during ice storm

Anniston Longer, 7,
Anniston Longer, 7,(Nycole McMahon)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas girl is recovering after she was shocked by a downed power line outside her home, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family.

Limestone County officials confirmed the incident to KWTX.

Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she reportedly saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to the GoFundMe. The icy weather reportedly caused a tree limb to tear down a power line, and Anniston grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.

“She was (shocked), and when she screamed, her 10-year-old brother, Connor, ran to her and grabbed her hand. He was immediately (shocked), too, and the burst of electricity knocked him backward, but he never let go of Nannie’s hand. Thankfully, he pulled her off the live wire when he fell, saving her life,” wrote Nycole McMahon, who organized the GoFundMe.

The crowdfunding account further states the children were taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital, where the 10-year-old received treatment for second degree burns to his thumb. He was later released from the hospital.

Anniston, however, was transferred to Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston with more extensive injuries. The electricity left her body out of her feet, hands, hips, wrists, shoulders, and head, the GoFundMe states.

“By the Grace of God, it never touched her heart or lungs,” McMahon wrote.

“This Go Fund Me was created to help Josh and Heidi, and Nannie’s parents, raise money to help cover her mounting medical expenses, lodging and food while they are in Galveston, assistance paying for their expenses at home, as neither will be able to work while they stay with her, and gas to travel back and forth to see their other three children who are in the care of relatives,” said McMahon.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

