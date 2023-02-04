Warmer Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cold week, highs will climb well above average through the weekend. Average for Amarillo is mid-50s this time of year. Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. A little extra cloud cover at times on Saturday but there is no rain in the forecast. The next weather maker has gotten more confusing on the forecast models (usually they start to agree the closer we get to an event). At this point we’ll leave a 20-30% chance for some showers or a wintry mix on Tuesday and Wednesday and keep you posted through the weekend.

