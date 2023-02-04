‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key.

“They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.

Local gun experts say guns themselves are not dangerous, it’s the operator of the weapon that gives it its power.

“Keep your finger off of the trigger unless you are willing to accept the responsibility of what comes out of the gun. There are at least 2 attorneys and 12 jurors attached to every round you shoot,” says Sean Slover, Owner of Carry On Firearms & Gunsmithing.

Experts say leaving guns in cars can lead to auto burglars using them in other crimes. Training with and securing your firearms correctly is vital.

“Certainly a person may feel more comfortable with that gun within reach, and that’s fine. Just making sure that you know where it’s at at all times. Do not let it get stolen. Do not let it get into the hands of a young person who doesn’t have the knowledge or experience that they need to handle a firearm,” says Birkenfeld.

Slover says the verbiage people use to describe weapons can be misleading.

“An AR or sporting rifle is not an assault rifle. there is no such thing as an assault rifle, just like there is no such thing as an assault knife, as assault car, or an assault pencil. Putting the word “Assault” in front of the word weapon is purely a political strategy in an attempt to inhibit YOUR 2nd amendment rights,” says Slover.

Experts say the gun itself is not dangerous and will not discharge on its own, it is the user of the gun that can cause serious injury or death by not knowing what they are doing.

Slover says, there are wood stock lever action and bolt action guns that pack way more punch than the standard AR15 style sporting rifle.

“Keep it from getting stolen, and very importantly keep it from getting in the hands of a young person who doesn’t have the experience, who would either misuse it accidentally or intentionally,” says Birkenfeld.

