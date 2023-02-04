Who's Hiring?
A Spring-Like Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s today were accompanied by somewhat breezy conditions; however, those winds will likely die down later on in the night. Lows will drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. As for tomorrow, it might be even a few degrees warmer than what we saw today, with highs looking to break the 70 degree mark for many hometowns. There will be a couple of small chances for precipitation during the upcoming week. Unfortunately, everything looks to be very scattered and limited.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

