Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall basketball teams take care of business on the road in wins over Hereford

VIDEO: Randall basketball teams take care of business on the road in wins over Hereford
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took to the road on Friday for a pivotal matchup with Hereford.

The Lady Raiders took down the Lady Whitefaces 47-35 on the back of another spectacular performance from Sadie Sanchez. Despite fouling out with moments to go, Sanchez finished the game with 22 points. For the Lady Whitefaces, it was Kyndal Blair leading the way with 19 points.

“When we came out, I just feel like we we’re a step slow.” Randall Raiders head coach Brooke Walthall said after the game. “Credit to Hereford because their kiddos were doing a great job. As we got into the game I felt like our kiddos just really bought into that team defense we’ve been working on.”

The boys took down Hereford in a close one, 68-64. It was an intense back-and-forth battle throughout the entirety of the game with Tyi Duque and KJ Thomas dueling throughout the contest.

Both Randall teams sat second in the district behind Canyon going into the night. Meanwhile, both the Hereford boys and girls sit 3rd, with the boys tied with Perryton and West Plains in that spot. The Hereford girls team is locked into a playoff spot, but the boys team is still battling for the final spot with Perryton who lost to West Plains on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter...
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a dog attack resulting one person dead in Tucumcari.
Tucumcari man dead after attacked by a pack of dogs
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Tascosa boys basketball head coach Steve Jackson in the team's loss to Amarillo High.
Amarillo High girls and boys win rivalry matchup with Tascosa
Panhandle Panthers come away with a pair of wins at Highland Park.
Panhandle girls stay dominant in win over Highland Park, boys move to 6-1 in district
Many will be watching the Superbowl next weekend, including Deaf individuals. (Source: KFDA)
‘If they can hear it, why can’t we see it?’: The Superbowl from a Deaf perspective
TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Amarillo High vs Tascosa basketball games here.
Stream the Amarillo High vs Tascosa basketball games here