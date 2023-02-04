Randall basketball teams take care of business on the road in wins over Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took to the road on Friday for a pivotal matchup with Hereford.

The Lady Raiders took down the Lady Whitefaces 47-35 on the back of another spectacular performance from Sadie Sanchez. Despite fouling out with moments to go, Sanchez finished the game with 22 points. For the Lady Whitefaces, it was Kyndal Blair leading the way with 19 points.

“When we came out, I just feel like we we’re a step slow.” Randall Raiders head coach Brooke Walthall said after the game. “Credit to Hereford because their kiddos were doing a great job. As we got into the game I felt like our kiddos just really bought into that team defense we’ve been working on.”

The boys took down Hereford in a close one, 68-64. It was an intense back-and-forth battle throughout the entirety of the game with Tyi Duque and KJ Thomas dueling throughout the contest.

Both Randall teams sat second in the district behind Canyon going into the night. Meanwhile, both the Hereford boys and girls sit 3rd, with the boys tied with Perryton and West Plains in that spot. The Hereford girls team is locked into a playoff spot, but the boys team is still battling for the final spot with Perryton who lost to West Plains on Friday.

