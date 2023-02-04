Who's Hiring?
Panhandle girls stay dominant in win over Highland Park, boys move to 6-1 in district

By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Panthers came into Highland Park and picked up a pair of wins on Friday night.

The 7th ranked girls team had a dominant showing against the Lady Hornets. The Pantherettes won the game 68-26. The win moves the Pantherettes to 9-0 in district with one game remaining on Tuesday against Bovina before playoffs.

The boys had a tougher time against Highland Park to star. The Hornets got off to a 10-0 start thanks to some hot shooting from Zach McClurg. However, the Panthers found their groove as Cuyler Mize led the comeback effort to close out the first quarter. The Panthers took the game 51-38 and now sit 5-1 in district with the only loss coming to Farwell.

