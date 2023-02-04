Who's Hiring?
Canyon apartment building declared total loss after fire early Saturday morning

A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning.
A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning.(Amarillo Fire Department)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning.

According to officials, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 02:03 a.m., Canyon fire crews were called to Canyon Crest Apartments, on a report of smoke in one of the buildings.

When crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the building. Canyon police and WTAMU police were on scene evacuating people.

Randall County Fire Dept was called, including BSA medical teams.

After crews confirmed all the people were out of the building, heavy fire started to show.

Interior crews were immediately ordered to get out of the building. Amarillo fire crews were called to aid the fire.

At around 4:18 a.m. the fire was under control.

According to officials, the building was declared a total loss.

All occupant are accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Red Cross and Apartment Management will be assisting the people who stayed in the apartments.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

