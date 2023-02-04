Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Amarillo High girls and boys win rivalry matchup with Tascosa
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Tascosa Rebels faced off on the basketball court on Friday night in one of the Texas panhandle’s biggest rivalries.

The Lady Sandies got revenge after the Lady Rebels pulled off the upset against Amarillo High in the first matchup of the season. Lady Sandies Taytum Bell played a staring role for the Sandies in the win.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, only for both to find a rhythm in the third quarter. Ultimately, the Lady Sandies were able to stave off the Lady Rebels comeback attempt. With the victory, the Lady Sandies can lock up sole possession of the district title with a win over Plainview on Tuesday.

The Amarillo High boys took down Tascosa for the second time this season. Braden Hausen’s three-point shooting led the Sandies attack early and they never looked back, coming away with the 56-39 victory.

