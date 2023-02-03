West Texas A&M basketball teams pick up a pair of wins in return home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M basketball teams picked up a pair of wins on Thursday night against UT - Permian Basin.

This was the first game back home for the Buffs and Lady Buffs since January 14th after a lengthy four-game road trip for each team.

The Lady Buffs bounced back with a 72-65 win over the Lady Falcons thanks to great performances from stars Lauren Taylor (18 points) and Karley Motchenbacher (15 points). While the team only won by seven points, a 15-0 run in the first quarter ultimately helped give them the start they needed to get the win.

“Everybody’s fighting for postseason.” West Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Josh Prock said of the level of play raising acorss the LSC. “Whether you’re fighting for positioning at the top of the standings or you’re trying to figure out how to get in the tournament, everybody’s fighting for positioning. Our kids understand that. This time of year it’s just important to get the win. Our girls did that, so I’m proud of them.”

Meanwhile, the West Texas A&M men’s team won 70-66. Larry Wise led the way with 23 points including a team-high five three pointers on the night. As a team, the Buffs made a total of 13 triples on the night. That mark is tied for the most by the team in Lonestar Conference play and the second most on the season overall. Despite the close final score, the Buffs led for a staggering 38:03 of game time while the Falcons only led for 35 seconds.

The West Texas A&M basketball teams next face off against Angelo State on Saturday. Legendary head coach will be honored in between the women’s and men’s games.

