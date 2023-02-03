Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘We are heartbroken’: Memphis Zoo announces death of giant panda Le Le

Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and died at the age of 25.
Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and died at the age of 25.(Memphis Zoo)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – The Memphis Zoo announced the death of giant panda Le Le on Friday.

Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and died at the age of 25. Currently, a cause of death is unknown, pending a medical investigation.

In a statement, the zoo said Le Le was a “happy bear that enjoyed apples, engaging with enrichment and relaxing while covering himself with freshly shredded bamboo. He had an easy-going personality and was a favorite of all who met and worked with him over the years.”

Le Le’s name translates to “happy happy,” and the zoo said his name perfectly reflected his personality.

Le Le arrived at the Memphis Zoo in 2003. He was one of two giant pandas at the zoo, the other being a female named Ya Ya. The pandas were at the zoo on a 20-year loan from China, and the contract was set to expire this year.

In a statement from December, the zoo said Le Le and Ya Ya would be making the journey back to China “within the next few months.” It’s unclear if Le Le’s death will contribute to any change of plans for Ya Ya.

Over the last 20 years, Le Le has delighted millions of guests, served as an exemplary ambassador for his species, and remains a shining symbol of a conservation partnership with the People’s Republic of China, the Memphis Zoo said.

“Le Le was adored by his keepers, all of the staff at the Memphis Zoo as well as the City of Memphis,” the zoo said.

The zoo also shared a video with a collection of photos of Le Le over the years.

“While we are heartbroken, we cherish the memories,” the caption reads.

Rest in peace, Le Le.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a dog attack resulting one person dead in Tucumcari.
Tucumcari man dead after attacked by a pack of dogs
Raul Gutierrez
Man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Potter County
School Delays for Thursday
School Delays for Thursday
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery.
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
Family of Ropes ISD student killed in a crash is asking for the community's support.
Ropes community rallies for student killed in rollover near Wolfforth