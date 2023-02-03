Who's Hiring?
United Way announcing ‘Day of Caring’ submission for event in April

The United Way has announced their annual “Day Of Caring” event for April.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way has announced their annual “Day Of Caring” event for April.

This is a communit effort led by volunteers that helps with cleaning, landscaping, painting and more.

If you have a project that you would like to complete, the deadline to submit is February 10.

The event will take place on April 21.

To submit your project request, click here.

