United Way announcing ‘Day of Caring’ submission for event in April
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way has announced their annual “Day Of Caring” event for April.
This is a communit effort led by volunteers that helps with cleaning, landscaping, painting and more.
If you have a project that you would like to complete, the deadline to submit is February 10.
The event will take place on April 21.
To submit your project request, click here.
