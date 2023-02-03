United Way announcing ‘Day of Caring’ submission for event in April

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way has announced their annual “Day Of Caring” event for April.

This is a communit effort led by volunteers that helps with cleaning, landscaping, painting and more.

If you have a project that you would like to complete, the deadline to submit is February 10.

The event will take place on April 21.

To submit your project request, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.