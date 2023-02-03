Still Warming Up

Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be warmer than yesterday with lots of sunshine and highs building to right around 60 in many areas. We’ll see some clouds move in tonight and out of the area during the day tomorrow, but with no precipitation expected. Tomorrow will be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60′s, with Sunday looking, believe it or not, even WARMER, where places could climb past the 70 degree mark. Our eyes are on next week with multiple chances for precipitation for the area.

