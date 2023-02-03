SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kendall Cogburn, West Plains basketball head coach:

We chat with Coach on the upcoming game this evening against Perryton, previous games and more!

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe:

We chat with Hart on the recent signing this week and more!

NewsChannel 10 Preston Moore:

We chat with Preston on the covering of Amarillo High and Tascosa basketball game and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.