Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week

City of Amarillo’s email system unavailable to ensure network remains secure
City of Amarillo’s email system unavailable to ensure network remains secure
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of mobile vaccine clinics for COVID-19 starts this Sunday.

New research shows that long COVID-19 conditions can last for months and sometimes even longer.

Symptoms of long COVID-19 include, extreme fatigue, tiredness, difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating, headaches, sleep problems, dizziness, diarrhea, muscle pain, and more.

Health experts said the best way to prevent sickness is to get vaccinated.

Here are the upcoming mobile vaccine clinics in Amarillo:

  • 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, at St. Joseph’s Parish.
  • 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Bike Lane Design Open House at the Alamo Center.
  • 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Salvation Army.
  • 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a dog attack resulting one person dead in Tucumcari.
Tucumcari man dead after attacked by a pack of dogs
Raul Gutierrez
Man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Potter County
School Delays for Thursday
School Delays for Thursday
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
Daniel and Nuvia Zambrano grew up just two blocks away from each other in the same town in...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance
Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday.
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
Many will be watching the Superbowl next weekend, including Deaf individuals. (Source: KFDA)
‘If they can hear it, why can’t we see it?’: The Superbowl from a Deaf perspective