Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of mobile vaccine clinics for COVID-19 starts this Sunday.

New research shows that long COVID-19 conditions can last for months and sometimes even longer.

Symptoms of long COVID-19 include, extreme fatigue, tiredness, difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating, headaches, sleep problems, dizziness, diarrhea, muscle pain, and more.

Health experts said the best way to prevent sickness is to get vaccinated.

Here are the upcoming mobile vaccine clinics in Amarillo:

10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, at St. Joseph’s Parish.

6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Bike Lane Design Open House at the Alamo Center.

6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Salvation Army.

10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

