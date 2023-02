SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Sanford says water will be shut down and a boil water notice put in place on Thursday, February 2.

The water has been shut down starting at 6 p.m.

A boil water notice will be put in effect until further notice.

The city will notify residents when the boil water notice ends.

