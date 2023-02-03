Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ropes community rallies for student killed in rollover near Wolfforth

Family of Ropes ISD student killed in a crash is asking for the community's support.
Family of Ropes ISD student killed in a crash is asking for the community's support.(Mayhall family)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A Ropes family is asking for the community’s support after their son was killed in a rollover near Wolfforth.

On Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a crash on Hwy. 62/82 involving two Ropes ISD students. 17-year-old Hunter Mayhall was killed in the crash.

Authorities stated an 18-year-old driving the vehicle lost control after hitting a “slick patch” on the CR 1300 overpass. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop in the center median of the highway. The driver was taken to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of the Mayhall family to help with funeral expenses. The family says Hunter was a senior at Ropes who had a “kind, loving soul and made everyone laugh.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $25,000 surpassing it’s original goal of $15,000.

The Jones AT&T Stadium was lit up in green Tuesday in support of the Ropes community.

Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in green to honor Kallie Ketchersid on Wednesday night, Mar. 9.
Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in green to honor Kallie Ketchersid on Wednesday night, Mar. 9.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)

Ropes ISD released the following statement:

Ropes ISD is asking for the prayers of our community and the surrounding communities as we mourn the loss of one of our kids, who passed in a car accident this morning. We all know that our kids lives are precious and each child is loved. Every child of God is valued and we are extremely saddened by this loss. We pray for this family, the school and the community.

In addition, Plains ISD released this statement:

Tonight’s games at Ropes have been postponed due to a tragic accident involving one of their athletes. A make up time and date will be determined later today. Please keep the community of Ropes in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a dog attack resulting one person dead in Tucumcari.
Tucumcari man dead after attacked by a pack of dogs
Raul Gutierrez
Man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Potter County
School Delays for Thursday
School Delays for Thursday
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
Daniel and Nuvia Zambrano grew up just two blocks away from each other in the same town in...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance
Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday.
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
City of Amarillo’s email system unavailable to ensure network remains secure
Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week