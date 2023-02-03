Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police nab kidnap suspect, find missing children after nearly yearlong search

Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since...
Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022.(High Springs Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they were able to find two missing children this week who were last seen nearly a year ago.

According to the High Springs Police Department, officers located the children on Wednesday after they conducted a routine tag check on a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle tag came back to owner 36-year-old Kristi Gilley, who was a reported fugitive.

The department said officers found Kristi Gilley and the children in disguise while shopping in a Winn-Dixie supermarket.

According to High Springs police, the children, identified as 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley, had been reported as missing from Missouri since March 2022.

Police said Kristi Gilley, a noncustodial parent of the kids, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.

The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a dog attack resulting one person dead in Tucumcari.
Tucumcari man dead after attacked by a pack of dogs
Raul Gutierrez
Man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Potter County
Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
School Delays for Thursday
School Delays for Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing related to 2018 Tesla tweets
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City...
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats
Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter...
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries