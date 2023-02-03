Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

One Nice Weekend!

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The warming trend we’ve seen through Friday looks to continue into the weekend in just about all of the best ways. Highs climbed into the 60°s today, however, winds are picking up for most of the area, and will remain busy into at least early Saturday. Thankfully winds will calm late in the weekend, and highs will push 70° for Saturday, and should be in the 70°s going into Sunday and at least Monday! After that, temperatures will cool with a series of cold fronts, but a couple of days could bring moisture chances, so we’ll watch closely.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a dog attack resulting one person dead in Tucumcari.
Tucumcari man dead after attacked by a pack of dogs
Raul Gutierrez
Man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Potter County
Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
School Delays for Thursday
School Delays for Thursday

Latest News

Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Still Warming Up
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warmer Days
Warmer Days