One Nice Weekend!

The warming trend we’ve seen through Friday looks to continue into the weekend in just about all of the best ways. Highs climbed into the 60°s today, however, winds are picking up for most of the area, and will remain busy into at least early Saturday. Thankfully winds will calm late in the weekend, and highs will push 70° for Saturday, and should be in the 70°s going into Sunday and at least Monday! After that, temperatures will cool with a series of cold fronts, but a couple of days could bring moisture chances, so we’ll watch closely.

