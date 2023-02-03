GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Daniel and Nuvia Zambrano grew up just two blocks away from each other in the same town in Mexico, but only met when they both ended up in Amarillo. That in itself is a good news story for another day. It’s Daniel’s love of the guitar at the forefront of this story.

The meaning of music for me, is love, I consider myself a musician. For a very long two year period, the couple was separated Daniel back in Mexico waiting for his immigration to go through before they could be reunited here and get married. It was his music that helped him through the period.

“Music has always helped me throughout. It is something essential for me, though, through the joys, the disappointments said it wasn’t everything on me” says Daniel

But after only a year of marriage, a strum of fate tragically struck.

An unfortunate workplace power saw accident severed one of Daniels fingers and potentially seriously injured another.

The severe injury of course, struck a serious chord and place major doubt on his ability to perform as a musician and isn’t interested.

“I felt very sad because I thought they were going to take two fingers away. And it would be very difficult for me to start playing again with this other hand and if one day, I couldn’t continue making music, it would end the greater part of my life” continues Daniel.

Drawing on faith, the music didn’t fade, that required a new and challenging arrangement

“Regarding this accident, we feel very blessed” says Nuvia “especially because our faith was tested. God is our provider, when things like this happen, that is when our faith is tested”

Daniel may have lost a finger but not his passion and drive to play again, with a song in their hearts. The couple now sing praises to God and carry a positive tune to share with others.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.