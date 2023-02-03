Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant.

The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.

‘Friends of Cross Bar’ was just short listed for a federal grant that will aid in getting a road built so that the public can access the land.

Right now the only way to get on to Cross Bar is to cross private land.

“It is public land that is currently land blocked we’ve been generously given and easement into the cross bar so we’re gonna be building a road,” said Executive Director of Friends of Cross Bar, Lorie Vanongevalle.

The Bureau of Land Management has drafted a new joint land use management plan for federal and Indian lands across Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. (Source: KFDA, BLM, Six Pack Outdoors) (KFDA)

Hiking, Biking and Trail Riding trails at Cross Bar have already been established and they are now looking into where campgrounds will be placed.

“To be able to balance the experience to pull some traffic off of Palo Duro Canyon so we’re not just trampling that gorgeous sight out there, but also being able to give a different type of camping experience.” said Executive Director of Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kashion Smith.

Friends of Cross Bar say that they will be holding an open trails day on March 4, where the public can come and enjoy the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.