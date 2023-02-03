Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday

Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday.

City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together.

The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes.

The city had three public meetings this month about the proposed changes.

Anyone wanting more information can call ACT Planner Julia Miller at julia.miller@amarillo.gov or by phone at (806) 378-6923.

