Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.
The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No, it’s not lottery deja vu.

There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.

This time, it’s an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

The prizes grow so large because the odds of winning them are so long, at one in 292.2 million for Powerball. That allows jackpots to roll over week after week, getting bigger and bigger.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The $700 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid over 29 years through an annuity. Nearly all jackpot winners prefer a one-time check, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a dog attack resulting one person dead in Tucumcari.
Tucumcari man dead after attacked by a pack of dogs
Raul Gutierrez
Man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Potter County
School Delays for Thursday
School Delays for Thursday
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Pentagon says Chinese spy balloon now over central US as Blinken cancels visit
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig Gen. Pat Ryder talks about China's balloon over the...
General: China balloon no threat to people on ground
Daniel and Nuvia Zambrano grew up just two blocks away from each other in the same town in...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance