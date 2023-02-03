Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats

At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City...
At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications.

The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood.

At 5 p.m., the city reports there are no applications waiting for review to be accepted.

Filings close on February 17.

The complete list of current candidates, the positions they’re running for and their applications, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a dog attack resulting one person dead in Tucumcari.
Tucumcari man dead after attacked by a pack of dogs
Raul Gutierrez
Man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Potter County
Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
School Delays for Thursday
School Delays for Thursday

Latest News

Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter...
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
The Bureau of Land Management has drafted a new joint land use management plan for federal and...
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
The United Way has announced their annual “Day Of Caring” event for April.
United Way announcing ‘Day of Caring’ submission for event in April