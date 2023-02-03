6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications.

The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood.

At 5 p.m., the city reports there are no applications waiting for review to be accepted.

Filings close on February 17.

The complete list of current candidates, the positions they’re running for and their applications, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.