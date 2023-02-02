WT will pay tuition of 1 student from Pampa and White Deer

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University announced their $1.5 Million scholarship for Pampa and White Deer students.

The scholarship is part of an endowment donated by Bill Cofer from Pampa.

Cofer says he wanted to donate the money in honor of his late wife and encourage students to stay here in the Panhandle.

Starting this year, one student from Pampa will be selected in he odd years and a student from White Deer will be selected in even years.

These selected students will have their tuition paid for the next four years at WT.

