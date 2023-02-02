West Texas A&M football brings on seven local stars for national signing day

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -”We started in our backyard, and I believe that we got some really good West Texas players,....”

Under new leadership of head coach Josh Lynn, the West Texas A&M football program picked up a strong recruiting class for national signing day including seven local stars from the Texas Panhandle.

From Palo Duro High School, linebacker Kameron Brown, and defensive linemen Triston Moore and Parrion Ware. Out of Canyon High School, linebacker Javin Cash and quarterback Derrek Clements. Quarterback Landyn Hack from Panhandle High School will also join the Buffs roster this fall. Lastly, out of Amarillo High School, Connor Marricle an offensive lineman.

Coach Josh Lynn and his coaching staff hit the ground running on January 1st, and just a month later, they have already signed 32 new players to the roster, with 30 of them from Texas.

He knows how important it is to recruit local players to create a strong foundation for this team.

“When you look at turning around a football program, and when you look at what you want to do in the future as a football program, you’ve got to have a base,” said Coach Lynn. “You’ve got to have guys locally, within a 200-mile radius. I believe this in regards to those young men are going to be here, they are going to enjoy being here. They are going to bring people to the games. They are guys that you know their work ethic, you know their parents, and they are going to be guys that get in that locker room and get in there and lead.”

He says the two main points to him and his coaching staff is that they have to get bigger at every position and older.

“We’ve got over 90 players on our roster that aren’t seniors, so we’ve got to get older. Bigger and older is now the focus as we move along,” said Coach Lynn.

Coach Lynn will be looking to add more players in the coming weeks with more signees and preffered walk-ons.

