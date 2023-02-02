Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A wintry mix, primarily freezing rain, will remain possible across the southeastern quarter of the Panhandle through early morning on Thursday. Slick spots are likely. As the storm moves past the area through the morning skies will clear and temperatures will climb through the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees. The next chance for precipitation is next Wednesday. The forecast models have been waffling between a chance for rain or snow but some precipitation looks likely at this point.

