Tucumcari man dead after attacked by a pack of dogs

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police is investigating a dog attack resulting one man dead in Tucumcari.

According to the New Mexico State Police, on Feb. 1, at around 8 p.m., 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was attacked by a pack of five dogs, all mixed breeds, while walking on 11th Street near Gamble.

Emergency medical services was called, although Hartt was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say, one of the five dogs was euthanized by a Quay County Sheriff’s deputy following the attack.

The rest of the dogs have been found and turned over to Quay County Animal Control.

Quay County officials say they will be patrolling around the Tucumcari Public Schools due to the attack from yesterday evening.

To whom the dogs belong is still under investigation

