‘There’s no clear plan for an actual fix’: Panhandle property owners react ‘Renters Bill of Rights’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Biden Administration recently announced a new plan to fight the high costs of rent nation-wide, however many in the Panhandle don’t think it will.

The new actions are said to increase fairness in the market and help with high rent.

The White House released a new Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights laying out principles to drive action by the federal government and other entities.

Many in the Panhandle are not satisfied with this new plan, believing more needs to be done.

“There’s there’s no clear plan for an actual fix, it’s what can we do today, but what’s the plan for three years down the road, five years down the road?,” questioned Jarec Pace, owner, Pace Realty Group and Property Management Services.

The plan includes actions such as, investigating unfair rental practices and capping rent increases for subsidized housing.

“I know that people are really hurting now, but we seem to think that the underlying problem is really just a lack of units right now and we hope that maybe that can be incentivized by the government to where more people will build, especially low income consumer apartments and rental properties,” said Tony Link, board president, Apartment Association of the Panhandle.

Another action is HUD will propose requiring landlords to give 30 days notice before eviction.

“It takes about 25 to 28 days to get through the court process already, so if I have to give a 30-day notice by the time that you could get a tenant out of the property in this area, you’re 60 days in of rent now and does it really help the resident, that’s my question?,” asked Pace.

Pace says this could also take a toll on property owners.

“That is going to increase the likelihood of the properties being damaged and so therefore, when a resident moves out, you have more repairs, you have more lost money due to that lost rent,” said Pace.

Property owners say being out of the pandemic, renters and landlords are feeling the crunch with higher costs.

They say insurance, property taxes and repair costs are all going up.

Property owners in the Panhandle want there to be a ‘fair’ housing act.

“If the goal is to educate tenants on their rights, they should be educated on the rights of landlords also,” said Timothy Moss, property owner in Amarillo.

