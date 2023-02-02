Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a...
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard.

The presentation will display the 13 Folds of the Flag presented by The Volleys for Veterans. They provide the Military Honor Guard service for deceased Veterans.

The seminar, which is hosted on the first Saturday of every month, will take place Saturday February 4, at 1:30 P.M. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

Snacks will be provided and attendees will be able to tour the museum which is free for veterans.

For further information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an...
Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint
Amarillo police are asking residents for help in finding a missing Amarillo man who was last...
Amarillo police asking for help locating missing man last seen in January
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game

Latest News

The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday.
Llano Cemetery hosting 2nd Annual ‘Four Chaplains Memorial’
Sports Drive
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High girl's basketball head coach, Jeff Williams
Bank of America is giving out free general admission tickets to the Panhandle Plains Historical...
Bank of America cardholders can receive free tickets Panhandle Plains Historical Museum
West Texas A&M University announced their $1.5 Million scholarship for Pampa and White Deer...
WT will pay tuition of 1 student from Pampa and White Deer