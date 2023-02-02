Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard.

The presentation will display the 13 Folds of the Flag presented by The Volleys for Veterans. They provide the Military Honor Guard service for deceased Veterans.

The seminar, which is hosted on the first Saturday of every month, will take place Saturday February 4, at 1:30 P.M. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

Snacks will be provided and attendees will be able to tour the museum which is free for veterans.

