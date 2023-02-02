Stratford Police Department seized 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Police Department conducted a traffic stop today that resulted in a seizure of about 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver was 21-year-old Victor Covarrubias Zazueta and passenger 22-year-old Rey Bermudez Zazueta, from Sinaloa Mexico.

According to officials, Victor did not give any details about where they were coming from and where they were going. Officers also spoke to the passenger, Rey, and found their stories did not match.

A probable cause search of the car was then conducted. The meth was found hidden in a large cardboard box and taped to the trunk of a hatchback car.

Both were arrested for Manufacture and Deliver of a Controlled Substance.

Officers suspect the were coming from California with a destination to Witchita, KS.

