Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Stratford Police Department seized 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Stratford Police Department conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a seizure of about 30...
The Stratford Police Department conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a seizure of about 30 pounds of methamphetamine.(Source: Stratford Police Department)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Police Department conducted a traffic stop today that resulted in a seizure of about 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver was 21-year-old Victor Covarrubias Zazueta and passenger 22-year-old Rey Bermudez Zazueta, from Sinaloa Mexico.

According to officials, Victor did not give any details about where they were coming from and where they were going. Officers also spoke to the passenger, Rey, and found their stories did not match.

A probable cause search of the car was then conducted. The meth was found hidden in a large cardboard box and taped to the trunk of a hatchback car.

Both were arrested for Manufacture and Deliver of a Controlled Substance.

Officers suspect the were coming from California with a destination to Witchita, KS.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
The jury has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after beating and keeping a woman in a home...
Clovis man sentenced to 10 years after officials found woman beaten and strangled in home
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

Latest News

Those applying to change their immigration status may see an increase in their application fees.
New proposal will increase costs of immigration application fees
The Ogallala Commons is taking reservations for a workshop about Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field...
Reservations available for Ogallala Commons workshop Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day
The Amarillo Public Library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services to provide free...
Amarillo Public Library is hosting free consultations for income tax preparation
Xcel Energy is helping communities secure funds for those who need help paying their...
Xcel Energy works with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to help cover expenses