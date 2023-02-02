Steadily Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The light wintry mix will continue early in the day for the southeast before finally exiting the region by the lunch hour. Highs will climb into the low 50′s with sunshine making its presence later in the day. Tomorrow will climb closer to 60, whereas sun will be the dominant factor most of the day. Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend, where we may hit 70 on Sunday.

