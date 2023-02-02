Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Steadily Warming Up

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The light wintry mix will continue early in the day for the southeast before finally exiting the region by the lunch hour. Highs will climb into the low 50′s with sunshine making its presence later in the day. Tomorrow will climb closer to 60, whereas sun will be the dominant factor most of the day. Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend, where we may hit 70 on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an...
Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint
Amarillo police are asking residents for help in finding a missing Amarillo man who was last...
Amarillo police asking for help locating missing man last seen in January
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Up
Warming Up
Wintry Glaze Possible In Southern Areas
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave