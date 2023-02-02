Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jeff Williams, Chris Gove and NewsChannel 10 Zack Kaminkow

If you missed today's interview with Jeff Williams, Chris Gove and NewsChannel 10 Zack Kaminkow on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
If you missed today’s interview with Jeff Williams, Chris Gove and NewsChannel 10 Zack Kaminkow on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Jeff Williams, Chris Gove and NewsChannel 10 Zack Kaminkow on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

NewsChannel10 Zack Kaminkow:

We chat with Zack, a former WT baseball player on WT opening up their season, player and more!

Jeff Williams, Amarillo High girls basketball head coach:

SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High girl's basketball head coach, Jeff Williams

Chris Gove, WT men’s basketball associate head coach:

We chat with Coach Gove, on the season, being on the road for the past 2 weeks, and the upcoming game against Angelo State this Saturday.

