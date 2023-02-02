Potter County Detention Center echos need for state mental health hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Detention Center is currently holding 25 inmates who are waiting to be admitted to a state mental health hospital.

“25 people that are mental health consumers and the treatment needs to go to the state because they’re better equipped for that,” said Cpt. Steven White, jail administrator for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “We can help them with what we have but the state hospital is more conducive for them.”

The closest mental health hospital is in Wichita Falls with a waitlist of up to two years.

While Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner is working to build a state-funded hospital in Amarillo, local jails have to provide for inmates who should be in the mental health hospital.

“We’re a focal point for the Panhandle,” said Cpt. White. “The top 21 counties have no mental hospitals in their area. So what do they do? If we have something like here, I don’t care if it’s 200 beds, I don’t care if it’s 300 beds. It’s going to help.”

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas says the detention center doesn’t have the resources a licensed state hospital does.

One way the detention center helps inmates is by offering a licensed professional counselor.

“We also lean on our partner which is TPC, which is the mental health authority here in the city of Amarillo,” said Cpt. White. “If inmates are a patient or have been a patient of theirs. We’re hoping at some point in the near future. They’re going to be able to provide programs and counseling and everything that we can to have these people get the help that they need.”

Sheriff Thomas says 15 years ago, you wouldn’t see a licensed professional counselor in a jail.

“We’re doing things that we’ve never done before,” said Cpt. White.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.