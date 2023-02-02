Who's Hiring?
Man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Potter County

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials are searching for a man wanted for child sex abuse charges.

Raul Gutierrez, 64, has two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child with the victim under 14 years old in Potter County.

Gutierrez is described as weighing 145 pounds, is 5-feet-6-inches tall, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Raul Gutierrez
Raul Gutierrez(Amarillo Police Department)

