Man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials are searching for a man wanted for child sex abuse charges.

Raul Gutierrez, 64, has two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child with the victim under 14 years old in Potter County.

Gutierrez is described as weighing 145 pounds, is 5-feet-6-inches tall, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Raul Gutierrez (Amarillo Police Department)

