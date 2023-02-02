Who's Hiring?
Llano Cemetery hosting 2nd Annual ‘Four Chaplains Memorial’

The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday.
The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday.

“The Four Chaplains” are also known as the “Immortal Chaplains,” were four World War Two Chaplains who died rescuing citizens and military personnel from the S.S. Dorchester.

The memorial will take place on Saturday February 4, starting at 10 a.m. on the west side of Llano Cemetery in the “R” Garden.

