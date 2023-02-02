Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘I would’ve died’: Woman says UPS driver saved her life after she fell into a creek

A Wisconsin woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. (Source: WMTV)
By Marcus Aarsvold and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A woman in Wisconsin says a delivery driver helped save her life after she fell into a creek and couldn’t stand up.

WMTV reports 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash out last week when she lost her balance and fell into her backyard creek.

Mariann Rott said she crawled out of the creek but ended up spending 45 minutes stuck in snow and ice with her legs going numb and clothes dripping wet.

The 76-year-old said she then heard a delivery truck coming to her house and started screaming for help. That’s when UPS driver Patrick Shore heard her when he was dropping off a package.

According to Shore, he ran to help the woman, but she couldn’t stand up. So, he carried her to the garage, wrapped her in blankets, and waited for first responders after her husband, Randy Rott, called 911.

“I could see the look in her eyes, she was in a desperate mode,” Shore said. “She needed some help and fortunately I was there to give that. Right time, right place.”

The woman’s husband was reportedly inside the home but couldn’t hear his wife’s calls for help.

“I was so thankful he [Shore] came when he did,” Mariann said. “I would’ve been dead. I would’ve died right then and there.”

Shore said he has worked for UPS for 40 years and has spent most of his career at the Lake Delton Center.

The delivery driver might not be used to carrying a human, but he said he is in charge of safety instruction during the crew’s morning meetings. He credited the training with being able to jump into action so quickly.

Shore said a UPS driver serves the community beyond package delivery and that he and Mariann Rott would stay in touch.

“She’s not just a customer, now she’s a friend,” Shore said.

According to Mariann Rott, she was hospitalized for hypothermia after the incident but was able to be released after her body temperature normalized.

Mariann Rott said her knees ended up being scratched in the incident and were in pain, but they are healing.

The Rott couple said they have since purchased a mobile help device that can alert emergency services if help is needed. One of their sons lives nearby and said he would take over garbage duty.

According to UPS, this wasn’t the first time Shore has saved someone’s life while on the job. He previously rescued a man whose car went over a bridge. Shore was able to spot the car because of his high position while in his delivery truck.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
The jury has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after beating and keeping a woman in a home...
Clovis man sentenced to 10 years after officials found woman beaten and strangled in home
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

Latest News

Baby toy generic
‘We need moms to reach out for help,’ Doctors say postpartum depression rate is much lower than it actually is
The Stratford Police Department conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a seizure of about 30...
2 Arrested after officers find 30 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in Stratford
School Delays for Thursday
School Delays for Thursday
Millington Lederyl Fields, 45
Subject arrested in Hwy 84 standoff