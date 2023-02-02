Crews working between Western Street, Southwest 34th and on Bolton Street Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday.

On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.

The Bolton Street repair project will include the area between I-40 and Southeast 27th Ave.

Two way traffic on Bolton Street will be accommodated.

Depending on weather conditions, both projects are estimated to be finished by summer 2023.

