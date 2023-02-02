Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Crews working between Western Street, Southwest 34th and on Bolton Street Friday

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday.

On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.

The Bolton Street repair project will include the area between I-40 and Southeast 27th Ave.

Two way traffic on Bolton Street will be accommodated.

Depending on weather conditions, both projects are estimated to be finished by summer 2023.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an...
Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint
Amarillo police are asking residents for help in finding a missing Amarillo man who was last...
Amarillo police asking for help locating missing man last seen in January
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game

Latest News

The City of Sanford says water will be shut down and a boil water notice put in place on...
Sanford city water to be shut down, boil water notice in place
Burl Johnson, 42
Man indicted accused of setting camper on fire with dog inside
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history
Bank of America is giving out free general admission tickets to the Panhandle Plains Historical...
Bank of America cardholders can receive free tickets Panhandle Plains Historical Museum