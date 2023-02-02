Who's Hiring?
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

By Greg Kerr
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that.

This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful.

They were loading up the roll-offs with more junk that cluttered city alleys.

“We’re happy to be doing this. It’s 2023, we’re going to keep this going throughout the year,” said Jared Fuller, co-owner of Fuller & Sons.

The crew felt it was worth another trip to the San Jacinto area. This time, they made a clean sweep of the alley on 3rd Street between Tennessee and Maryland.

“Right now there’s been 50,000 pounds of trash collected in the city of Amarillo. We want to collect more and beyond,” Fuller said.

The crew was working in temperature in the teens.

There was so much litter — so much carpet — that probably at one time laid in several homes in the neighborhood.

Some of the trash included a toilet, numbers of bed springs, and mattresses.

The amazing thing about this clean up is the crew worked their way up the alley four times.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

If you’d like to dump items yourself, you’ll find roll-offs at San Jacinto, Bones Hooks Park, and the downtown, southwest and east libraries.

Remember, it’s only for residential waste and not for commercial waste.

Amarillo named the 35th dirtiest city in the nation.
Amarillo named the 35th dirtiest city in the nation.(Lawn Starter)

