City of Canyon asking people to provide feedback on Utility Rate Study

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is inviting residents to give feedback on the recently presented Utility Rates Study in a conversational public forum.

Comments from the forum will be brought to the City of Canyon Commission before it is voted on for approval.

The Canyon City Commission was presented the 2023 Water, Wastewater and Municipal Solid Waste Cost of Service and Rate Design Study at their regular meeting on January 9.

The study looked at the current and projected utility billing rates from 2021 through Fiscal Year 2027 to make recommendations for changes to the current rates.

The forum will be held on Tuesday, February 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Canyon Area Library.

For the full study and more information, click here.

