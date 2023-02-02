Bank of America cardholders can receive free tickets Panhandle Plains Historical Museum
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bank of America is giving out free general admission tickets to the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.
As part of the bank’s “Museums on Us” program, Bank of America Merrill credit and debit cardholders are eligible for the tickets.
The event will take place on Saturday, February 4.
