Amarillo VA housing homeless Veterans

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA housed around 72 homeless Veterans in 2022 through the HUD-VASH program.

The Amarillo VA partnered with the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Veteran Assisted Supportive Housing.

The HUD-VASH program will provide rental assistance, case management and clinical services to homeless Veterans in the area.

The VA’s housing first approach prioritizes placing a veteran into a safe and stable home.

“That way we can help Veterans get into an apartment or a small house, get into a little duplex someplace where we can help them get off the streets,” said Program Manager of HUD-VASH, Teena Hall.

Once Veterans have been placed in a home they are provided with a wraparound of services including substance abuse assistance, mental health care and legal aid.

Hall says that community partnerships help the VA and play a big role in Veterans staying housed and being successful.

“Recently in 2022 was the initiative to house 38,00o Veterans across the nation and our VA certainly did our part,” Hall said.

Hall also says that the progress that they have so far is great, but it’s just the beginning.

The VA still has vouchers for HUD-VASH and said they are always looking for homeless Veterans who are in need of assistance.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

