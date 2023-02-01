Xcel Energy works with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to help cover expenses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is helping communities secure funds for those who need help paying their electricity bills by partnering with a Texas state agency for extra resources.

Texas Utility Help is a program of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, that helps customers with their payments made directly to Xcel Energy on the customer’s behalf.

Assistance can be paid up to the total past due amounts owed and up to $2,400 for future payments, depending on household income.

Homeowners and renters can also apply for Texas Utility Help, just as long as the customer occupies the property as their main residence.

More information is available at the Texas Utility Help website or by contacting an Xcel Energy Personal Accounts representative at 1-800 331 5262.

