AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Increasing clouds on Wednesday will lead to a wintry mix of precipitation types later in the day Wednesday. All precipitations types are possible, rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow, mainly across the southern half of the Panhandle Wednesday night. Some light precipitation could linger into early Thursday morning, followed by clearing. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by Sunday.

