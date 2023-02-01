Who's Hiring?
Wintry Glaze Possible In Southern Areas

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Although most areas are seeing improving weather, including Amarillo, we are monitoring the southern part of our area for a light mix of freezing rain and sleet overnight. Even a small amount can result in slick and dangerous road conditions and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for locations mainly along and SE of the caprock. After a chilly, possibly slippery start to tomorrow, clearing skies will allow a warm up by afternoon with highs near 50.

