Wintry Glaze Possible In Southern Areas

Although most areas are seeing improving weather, including Amarillo, we are monitoring the southern part of our area for a light mix of freezing rain and sleet overnight. Even a small amount can result in slick and dangerous road conditions and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for locations mainly along and SE of the caprock. After a chilly, possibly slippery start to tomorrow, clearing skies will allow a warm up by afternoon with highs near 50.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.