Tascosa boys take down Palo Duro in impressive fashion, Lady Rebels beat Lady Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels boys basketball team took down the Palo Duro Dons on Tuesday night by a final score of 93-73.

The Rebels had lost a close game to the Dons earlier this season in the district opener but bounced back in a big way in the second meeting. Jailyn Sledge dominated in the matchup with 35 points on the night while Devayne Johnson also had a big night with 20. That moves the Rebels into a tie with the Dons at 3-2 for second in the district standings.

The Lady Rebels took care of business against the Lady Dons 65-43. It was a battle between Jada Torrence and Avery Carter who both had 20 points on the night. The Lady Rebels next game comes against the #8 Amarillo High Lady Sandies who they upset earlier this season. If the Lady Rebels win, they can clinch the top spot in the district.

