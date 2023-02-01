Subject arrested in Hwy 84 standoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millington Lederyl Fields is in custody after surrendering to law enforcement following a pursuit and eventual standoff with SWAT on HWY 84.

Fields was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No injuries were reported during this incident.

A man is barricaded in a vehicle after a cross-county police pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began just after 1:30 p.m. on Interstate-27 in Abernathy and came to a standstill on Hwy. 84 near FM 835, according to authorities.

The chase had varied in speed from 30 mph to 100 mph, according to a release. Around 2 p.m., the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the highway.

Officials stated they had not been able to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle. He refused to exit while “brandishing a knife.” The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene.

Eastbound and westbound traffic has reopened.

This is a developing story. Please, check back later for updates.

